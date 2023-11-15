Headlines

Here’s how you can achieve Alia Bhatt’s sunburnt make-up look in just 10-minute

Here's a guide on how you can replicate Alia Bhatt's sunburnt make-up look.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 07:39 PM IST

Alia Bhatt, known for her radiant skin, embraces a minimalist approach to makeup, preferring to let her natural beauty shine. Her signature 'sunburnt glow' look, reminiscent of a sun-kissed, flushed appearance, is achieved through a simple routine that accentuates her features without overpowering them.

Her makeup routine begins by skipping foundation in favor of a sheer skin tint, blended with a primer for a hydrating, luminous base. Alia opts to apply these products with her hands, focusing on showcasing her skin's natural texture, including her freckles.

 

 

She then uses a creamy concealer for minor blemishes before adding a peach-colored cheek tint in a 'W' shape along her cheeks, nose bridge, and forehead. A touch of contouring and translucent powder under the eyes adds depth and sets the makeup.

For the eyes, she applies soft pink and peach eyeshadows, complemented by a subtle lower lash line application. Alia keeps her lash curling and mascara application gentle, opting for a natural lift rather than heavy drama. Her eyebrow definition is soft, using a powder-based product.

Blush in pink and peach tones enhances the glowing effect, followed by a touch of highlighter and a matte lipstick topped with balm for a finishing touch that's both fresh and understated. Alia's approach to makeup emphasizes a natural, effortless radiance that celebrates her skin's inherent beauty.

 

 

