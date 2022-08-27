Here’s how many hours of sleep is enough for you

File Photo

Sleep plays an important role in the overall functioning of a human being. Adequate hours of sleep are crucial to ensure physical and mental fitness of human body. Interestingly, the amount of sleep needed by humans varies from one stage of life to another. An infant needs more sleep than an adult.

Here’s how much sleep is enough for a human being every day

As per a Healthline report, adults should sleep for seven hours every day.

Children aged 0 to 3 months should sleep for 14 to 17 hours.

READ | High Cholesterol diet: Healthy snacks to control hunger pangs

Children aged 4 to 12 months should sleep for 12 to 16 hours.

Children aged 3 to 5 years should sleep for 10 to 13 hours in a day.

Teenagers between 13 and 18 years should take 8 to 10 hours of sleep daily.

Adults aged 18-60 years require 7 hours of sleep in a day.

Those between 61-64 years should sleep for 7 to 9 hours each day.

Senior citizens aged 65 years or older should take at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep daily.

Hectic work schedules often don’t let adults get enough sleep. It is important to note that not getting proper sleep hours may lead to diseases, including hypertension, obesity, heart disease and depression.

Hence, it is important to make some changes in your lifestyle so you can accommodate the needed hours of sleep.

As per a study, teenagers who sleep for less than eight hours per night are more likely to be overweight or obese than their peers who get enough sleep.

According to the study’s author Mr. Jesus Martinez Gomez, “the study shows that most teenagers do not get enough sleep and this is connected with excess weight and characteristics that promote weight gain, potentially setting them up for future problems".

“We are currently investigating whether poor sleep habits are related to excessive screen time, which could explain why older adolescents get even less sleep than younger ones.”