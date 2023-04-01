Here's how Bhumi Pednekar lost 32 kg weight on her own

The weight loss journey of powerful actress, Bhumi Pednekar can inspire you. If you are trying to lose weight, then let us tell you about their weight loss journey. Bhumi surprised everyone by reducing 21 kilos in 4 months. Let us tell below how he reduced his weight…

Bhumi Pednekar's weight loss journey started every day in the morning. She used to take a glass of hot water first. Used to take a detox water with it. Due to this, the contaminated elements present in the body were removed. To make detox water, the actress used to take cucumber along with lemon and mint. Boil cucumber, lemon slice and mint leaves in 1 liter of water. Then leave it for a few hours. Take this drink everyday after it cools down.

In an interview, Bhumi tells that she never used to skip breakfast. She takes muesli in the morning with skimmed milk (without cream). Apart from this, she takes wheat bread, omelette of 2 egg whites and fruit juice. Apart from this, she eats sunflower seeds.

She works out after having breakfast. She used to do cardio and weight lifting in the gym which continues even today. If she does not go to the gym, she walks, scotts and does yoga at home.

Bhumi did not do dieting in her weight loss journey. Rather, she used to eat home-cooked food for lunch. Eats market, gram, or jowar bread. Takes vegetables cooked in olive oil. Sometimes she also eats grilled chicken, grilled chicken sandwich etc. She also regularly includes pulses in her diet.

She takes fruits in the evening snack. Apart from this, she eats almonds or walnuts with green tea. After this she takes salad at 7.30.

She has dinner at 8.30 pm. She eats grilled fish or chicken in dinner. Paneer, tofu or boiled vegetables are taken. Take a little brown rice with it.

The one thing that Bhumi Pedkar had said goodbye to forever during her weight loss journey was sugar. In an interview, she told that she does not take sugar in food. Because of which he lost weight very quickly. Apart from this, she avoids taking carbs at night.

