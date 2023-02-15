Here are Shahrukh Khan inspired gift ideas that you can gift her on special occasions

During a recent SRK session, a user asked Shahrukh, 'What was the first Valentine's gift you gave to Gauri Mam?' Responding to this, King Khan said, 'It's been 34 years now if I remember correctly...probably pink colored plastic earrings were given.' That means you too can win your partner's heart with such gifts.

Gifts are always special and it is a way of expressing love. Here are some affordable gift ideas that you can gift to your wife or girlfriend on any special occasion.



Earrings

The way Shahrukh told that he had gifted plastic earrings to Gauri. Similarly, you can also take earrings from any street market, which you will get at a cheap price and your work will also be done. In the picture you can see how cute the funky pink colored earrings are looking, on the other hand, the golden star dropdowns are also looking great.



Chunky pendant chain

There are many options in jewellery, you can choose whatever your girlfriend likes. If they are fond of pendant chains, then you can go for chunky neck chains like this one. It will not take you much time to buy it and you will get it according to your budget.

Bracelets

A bracelet is also a good idea in accessories. Girls often like to carry bracelets in one hand with dresses, so you can also buy it from the market. Just keep in mind that the bracelet should be such that it looks beautiful in the hand. Silver bracelets are perfect as they go with almost any outfit.



Sling Bag / Cross Bag

Side bags are very trendy these days. Wherever you have to go for a walk, go shopping, then this type of sling bag is the best. You can also gift a side bag to your girlfriend, which is a bit spacious and can be carried comfortably wherever you go. You can also put some makeup items inside it, like lipstick, mascara, earrings and a cute letter too.



Glasses

These days the fashion of glasses is not hidden from anyone. Girls like to have a collection of different shades with them. In such a situation, you can also gift them stylish glasses. In the market, you will find cheap glasses at many shops, which look exactly like branded ones.