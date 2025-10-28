FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Hema Malini's fitness secrets revealed: How 'Dream Girl' stays fit at 77 through exercise, diet and more

Hema Malini stays fit, energetic, and radiant at 77 through light exercise, balanced nutrition, and mindful living. Her holistic approach combines physical health, mental well-being, and creative activities, proving age is just a number.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 12:42 PM IST | Edited by : Monica Singh

Hema Malini, the iconic Dream Girl of Bollywood, continues to inspire millions even at 77. Known for her timeless elegance and glowing beauty, she maintains her vitality through a disciplined lifestyle, regular exercise, balanced nutrition, and a positive mindset. Her approach proves that age truly is just a number.

Daily Activity Routine

Hema Malini believes in consistency over intensity. Instead of rigorous workouts, she focuses on light exercises, stretching, and walking to keep her body flexible, strong, and injury-free. This steady routine helps her maintain mobility, muscle strength, and overall stamina, while also preventing stiffness and promoting long-term health.

Balanced Nutrition

Nutrition is a key part of Hema’s wellness regimen. She eats wholesome foods, fresh vegetables, and maintains proper hydration, all while avoiding overindulgence. Her mindful eating habits support digestion, metabolism, and recovery, complementing her physical fitness efforts.

Mental and Emotional Well-being

Beyond physical health, Hema Malini prioritises mental and emotional wellness. She practices mindfulness, engages in creative activities like dancing and acting, and stays socially active. These habits help her reduce stress, maintain mental clarity, and foster a positive outlook on life.

Holistic Wellness Philosophy

Hema’s approach demonstrates that true vitality comes from balancing body, mind, and spirit. Her dedication to exercise, nutrition, mental wellness, and creativity serves as a timeless example that staying fit, healthy, and radiant is possible at any age.

With discipline, optimism, and mindful living, Hema Malini continues to inspire fans worldwide, proving that age is just a number.

