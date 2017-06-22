Headlines

Heavy pre-monsoon showers lash parts of HP, mercury falls

Heavy pre-monsoon showers lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh, causing a significant drop in mercury.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 22, 2017, 12:49 AM IST

Heavy pre-monsoon showers lashed

several parts of Himachal Pradesh, causing a significant drop

in mercury.

The minimum temperatures plummeted across the state by

four to eight degrees.

The monsoon, which further advanced into Bihar, is

expected to reach Himachal Pradesh in the last week of June

and pre-monsoon rains are likely for the next six days, the

local MeT office said.

Dharamsala was the wettest in the region with 105 mm

rains while Solan, Kangra and Kangra received 60 mm and 58 mm

rains, followed by Salooni and Dalhousie 26 mm.

The maximum temperature dropped to 31.4 degrees Celsius

at Una, 24.8 degrees at Dharamsala and Sundernagar, 24.8

degrees at Nahan, followed by Bhuntar 21 degrees, Shimla 20.2

degrees, Kalpa 16 degrees and Manali 14 degrees.

The minimum temperature also dropped marginally. Kalpa

and Keylong were cool with a low of 9.2 degrees Celsius and

10.1 degrees, while Manali and Shimla recorded a low of 11

degrees and 15.2 degrees respectively.

The local MeT office has predicted rains and

thundershowers at many places in mid and lower hills and rains

or snow at many places in higher hills for next six days.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

