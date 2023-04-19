Heatwave alert: Amid soaring temperature, follow these tips to beat the heat, avoid dehydration

Heatwave alert in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh (File photo)

The temperature in several parts of India, including Delhi and Mumbai, are currently soaring with the mercury touching record highs in the last few days of April. A heatwave warning has also been issued by several states on account of the sun beating down on the residents.

Now, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a set of guidelines for all to follow while stepping out during prevailing heatwave conditions in India. This comes shortly after 13 people died in Maharashtra due to heatstroke during an award ceremony in Navi Mumbai.

Here are some important heatwave guidelines to avoid heatstroke

Carry water and onions while stepping out

Avoid tea, coffee, carbonated drinks, and alcohol as they cause dehydration

Wear light-coloured clothes, and light footwear such as sandals and slippers while stepping out

Consume homemade liquids such as ORS , lassi (yogurt drink), rice water, lemon juice, buttermilk, and coconut water to avoid dehydration

If hit by heatstroke, pour lukewarm water over the face of the victim. Wipe their face with a cloth and move them in the shade

Always make heatstroke-impacted person ingest ORS and other liquids to remain hydrated

Heatwave warning in Delhi, UP, Mumbai

Further, the heatwave conditions in Maharashtra remain prevailing and the temperature in the state is expected to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in the coming days, with a strict advisory for people in Mumbai and Pune to remain indoors.

Heatwave conditions persisted in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and several parts of NCR for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with the temperature touching 40 degrees Celsius in several cities. However, the Delhi government’s action plan is not ready yet.

It is expected that the temperature in Delhi and UP will remain above 40 degrees today as well, with residents asked not to step outside if not for unnecessary work and keep themselves hydrated at all times.

