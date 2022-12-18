Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Heaters can kill you! Things to remember while using room heaters

Heaters can also lead to dry skin and irritation in the eyes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 02:17 PM IST

Heaters can kill you! Things to remember while using room heaters
Freepik

Nothing in the winter is more reassuring than curling up in your razai with the heater on. Room heaters are bad for your health. Yes, you read that correctly. Dry skin and allergy symptoms can be made worse by room heaters. Additionally, sleeping with the heater on can cause the levels of carbon monoxide to rise, which can be fatal.

Recently, in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, a husband and wife apparently suffocated to death while sleeping as a result of leaving their room's gas heater on. 

Although gas heaters are generally safe, they occasionally leak gas if they are not properly maintained or installed. Lack of fresh air in a closed space can raise the air's concentration of poisonous carbon monoxide, which can cause poisoning and even death.

Dry skin, Allergy: Heaters can cause dry skin and eye irritation. It can also lead to conjunctivitis. Itchiness, redness, and allergies can result from dry skin.

Also Read: Superfoods for liver: 5 foods that can help you maintain a healthy liver

Precautions: 

  • The heater should not be kept closer to anything flammable such as paper, bedding, furniture, and blankets.
  • Avoid placing the heater on carpets, wood, or plastic. Instead, place it on a hard, non-flammable surface.
  • Pets and children should not go near the heater.
  • Never leave the heater unattended. Before leaving the room or retiring to bed, turn off the heater and unplug it to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.
  • Headache, dizziness, discomfort in the abdomen, vomiting, nausea, and weakness are symptoms of too much carbon monoxide in the rooms.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ruturaj Gaikwad's rumoured girlfriend Sayali Sanjeev, Marathi actress who has 1 million followers on Instagram
Bigg Boss: Abdu Rozik, Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, celebrities who got fame after featuring in Salman Khan's show
Expat City ranking 2022: World’s top 5 cities for expats to live and work
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's bold reels will make you sweat
Who is Raashii Khanna? 5 unknown facts about Yodha star who made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 547 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.