Heaters can kill you! Things to remember while using room heaters

Nothing in the winter is more reassuring than curling up in your razai with the heater on. Room heaters are bad for your health. Yes, you read that correctly. Dry skin and allergy symptoms can be made worse by room heaters. Additionally, sleeping with the heater on can cause the levels of carbon monoxide to rise, which can be fatal.

Recently, in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, a husband and wife apparently suffocated to death while sleeping as a result of leaving their room's gas heater on.

Although gas heaters are generally safe, they occasionally leak gas if they are not properly maintained or installed. Lack of fresh air in a closed space can raise the air's concentration of poisonous carbon monoxide, which can cause poisoning and even death.

Dry skin, Allergy: Heaters can cause dry skin and eye irritation. It can also lead to conjunctivitis. Itchiness, redness, and allergies can result from dry skin.

Precautions: