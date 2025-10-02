Heart attack symptoms: 5 silent signs that may appear in your jaw, neck and back

Here are some signs of this deadly disease that may appear in your hands and feet.

A heart attack is a condition that occurs when blood flow to the heart is obstructed, which can be reduced or completely blocked. This obstruction can be caused by a variety of factors, such as fat deposits and cholesterol. Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated 17.9 million people died from heart disease in 2019, 85% of which were caused by heart attacks and strokes.

One way to understand whether you have heart disease or are about to have a heart attack is to recognise the early symptoms. The early symptoms of this medical emergency are usually not very obvious. However, if you pay attention to them, you can recognise them. Here are some signs of this deadly disease that may appear in your hands and feet.

Cold or sweaty hands and feet

If your hands and feet are cold, it could be a sign of poor blood circulation caused by heart failure. When the heart cannot pump blood properly, blood is diverted from less vital organs, like the arms and legs to vital organs. This causes the hands and feet to become cold and sweaty.

Swelling in the hands and feet

This is also called edema, and it can be a sign of heart failure. When the heart's ability to pump blood is reduced, fluid accumulates in the hands and feet, causing swelling, especially in the feet.

Numbness or tingling sensation

Poor blood flow due to blocked arteries can cause numbness or a tingling sensation in your hands and feet. This may be mild; however, if it persists, it may indicate a lack of oxygen supply to the peripheral nerves.

Bluish or purple colour

A bluish or purple colour in the hands and feet indicates that your blood is not getting enough oxygen. This may be due to decreased heart function or blocked arteries.

Pain radiates to the left arm

While it's a common sign of a heart attack, pain specifically radiates to the left arm, shoulder, or hand. The nerves to the heart and arms share the same pathway; therefore, discomfort in these areas could be a sign of a heart attack.

