Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Simi Garewal pens surprising note on Dussehra, claims Ravan wasn't 'evil but slightly naughty'; netizens say...

Simi Garewal pens surprising note on Dussehra, claims Ravan wasn't 'evil but...'

Pakistani commentator Sana Mir's 'Azad Kashmir' remark in Women's World Cup sparks row; here's what she said

Pak commentator Sana Mir's 'Azad Kashmir' remark in Women's World Cup sparks row

Taliban foreign minister to visit India? Amir Khan Muttaqi may mark first high-level meet since Afghanistan takeover

Taliban minister to visit India? First high-level meet likely next week

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Heart attack symptoms: 5 silent signs that may appear in your jaw, neck and back

Here are some signs of this deadly disease that may appear in your hands and feet.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 09:46 PM IST

Heart attack symptoms: 5 silent signs that may appear in your jaw, neck and back
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A heart attack is a condition that occurs when blood flow to the heart is obstructed, which can be reduced or completely blocked. This obstruction can be caused by a variety of factors, such as fat deposits and cholesterol. Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated 17.9 million people died from heart disease in 2019, 85% of which were caused by heart attacks and strokes.

One way to understand whether you have heart disease or are about to have a heart attack is to recognise the early symptoms. The early symptoms of this medical emergency are usually not very obvious. However, if you pay attention to them, you can recognise them. Here are some signs of this deadly disease that may appear in your hands and feet.

Cold or sweaty hands and feet

If your hands and feet are cold, it could be a sign of poor blood circulation caused by heart failure. When the heart cannot pump blood properly, blood is diverted from less vital organs, like the arms and legs to vital organs. This causes the hands and feet to become cold and sweaty.

Swelling in the hands and feet

This is also called edema, and it can be a sign of heart failure. When the heart's ability to pump blood is reduced, fluid accumulates in the hands and feet, causing swelling, especially in the feet.

Numbness or tingling sensation

Poor blood flow due to blocked arteries can cause numbness or a tingling sensation in your hands and feet. This may be mild; however, if it persists, it may indicate a lack of oxygen supply to the peripheral nerves.

Bluish or purple colour

A bluish or purple colour in the hands and feet indicates that your blood is not getting enough oxygen. This may be due to decreased heart function or blocked arteries.

Pain radiates to the left arm

While it's a common sign of a heart attack, pain specifically radiates to the left arm, shoulder, or hand. The nerves to the heart and arms share the same pathway; therefore, discomfort in these areas could be a sign of a heart attack.

Also read: Are PCOS and PCOD same? Know the difference, symptoms, and treatment options

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet 21-year-old Zimbabwe cricketer who became youngest player to score centuries in all formats
Meet cricketer who became youngest player to score centuries in all formats
'Kajol did the impossible': Netizens shocked to see Jaya Bachchan laughing in viral video after…
'Kajol did the impossible': Netizens shocked to see Jaya Bachchan laughing
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam on second attempt, became first 100% blind IFS officer, she is from..., name is...
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam on second attempt, became first 100% blind...
International Coffee Day 2025: How much coffee is too much? Find out before your next cup
International Coffee Day 2025: How much coffee is too much? Find out
Nagpur-Chandrapur Expressway approved: Check length, project cost and other details
Nagpur-Chandrapur Expressway approved: Check length, project cost and other deta
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE