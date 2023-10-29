Headlines

Is drinking raisin water on an empty stomach beneficial? Know here

Is drinking raisin water daily on an empty stomach, right? Explore its pros and cons.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 09:58 AM IST

Raisins, those tiny bursts of flavor, do more than just tantalize your taste buds. Let's delve into the wonders of raisin water, a beverage that can work wonders for your well-being.

The goodness of raisin water:

1. Acid-be-gone: Raisins are a rich source of alkaline, helping regulate acidity in your body. Say goodbye to those nagging acid-related issues.

2. Immunity boost: Loaded with protein, raisins are your trusted sidekick for strengthening your immunity.

3. Blood pressure buddy: If you're grappling with high blood pressure, consider making raisin water a part of your daily routine.

4. Hemoglobin hero: Got low hemoglobin levels? Sip on raisin water on an empty stomach to bolster your iron intake and achieve that radiant glow.

5. Glow getter: Packed with Vitamin C and iron, raisins are your ticket to healthier skin and lustrous hair. Start your day with a glass of raisin water.

A few words of caution:

• While raisin water is a boon, don't overdo it, as excess consumption may lead to digestive issues.

• If you have type-2 diabetes, consume raisins in moderation.

• Watch out for potential allergies.

How to make raisin water:

1. Boil 200 ml of water.

2. Add 80-90 grams of raisins to the hot water and let them soak overnight.

3. In the morning, remove the raisins and gently warm the water. Drink it on an empty stomach, 30 minutes before your meal.

