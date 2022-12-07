Have you ever experienced a ringing sensation in your ears? Here are the ways to prevent tinnitus

Representational image

Have you ever experienced unusual ringing or whistling in your ears? Suddenly a loud whistling starts ringing in the ears while sitting and after a while everything becomes normal. Sometimes it is common to hear this type of sound in the ears, but if this is happening repeatedly, then this condition can also be dangerous. When a patient experiences humming or any strange sound in the ear, it is called tinnitus.

In this, despite the absence of any sound around the person, different types of sounds are heard, which come from inside your ear. This happens due to damage to ear cells. Apart from this, various risk factors such as age, gender, lifestyle, and exposure to noise lead to tinnitus. If it is not treated on time, then the person can go into depression.

Sometimes people with severe tinnitus may have problems with hearing, working or sleeping. Although doctors prescribe medicines at their level to deal with this condition, here we are telling you some easy ways by which you can prevent the troublesome condition of tinnitus.

If you have ringing in your ears, it means that you are suffering from tinnitus. It is better to immediately identify its symptoms and get it treated, otherwise, the hearing ability of the ears may be affected. Its common symptoms also include buzzing, and hissing in the ears.

Maintain a healthy weight

Did you know that your weight can affect your ability to hear? Yes, having a healthy weight is extremely important for a healthy heart, circulation, and regulating other body systems. Being overweight or obese can cause obstruction in blood circulation.

Here are a few ways to prevent tinnitus

Listen to low volume- Cut down on listening to music or watching TV at high volumes before you lose your hearing. Experts say that listening to loud music or voices for a long time can cause tinnitus. So whenever you work with earphones or headphones, set the volume to one number.

Protect the ears- If you are someone who has to be around loud noises even when you don't want to, then protecting your ears is extremely important.

Regulate your lifestyle- Regulate your lifestyle to avoid tinnitus and enable overall health. Keep away bad habits, exercise regularly to avoid health complications, avoid consumption of alcohol and stay away from smoking.

Tinnitus is not a disease but a symptom for which there is no simple cure. This is a sign that something is wrong with your hearing system. According to experts, people often ignore the problem related to their ears and nose considering it as minor. But, this habit can be extremely dangerous. This can be avoided by improving the quality of life. Even then, if symptoms are felt, the doctor should be contacted immediately.