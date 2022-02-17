Have low blood pressure? Know its causes, symptoms and prevention

Due to the busy routine, most of the people are not able to take care of their health. Unhealthy eating habits also adds to the woes. Due to this many health related problems crop up. Low blood pressure is also one such health problem which many face these days.

With increasing age and lack of proper blood circulation, many people develop the problem of low blood pressure in course of time. However, many tend to ignore this problem leading to bigger health issues. Low blood pressure is also called hypotension. If the blood pressure is less than 90/60 mm Hg then you have low blood pressure. Normal blood pressure remains between 120/180 mm Hg.

Symptoms of low blood pressure

Symptoms of low blood pressure include blurred vision, confusion, depression, chills, thirst, and slow breathing.

Health effects of low blood pressure

Many people take the problem of low blood pressure very lightly. However, it can also lead to medication, shock, stroke, and especially many serious problems related to the heart.

How to control blood pressure

Of course, hypotension is a serious problem, but getting rid of it is not a difficult task. By properly managing your diet and lifestyle, you can easily avoid the problem of low blood pressure.

Drink plenty of water

Dehydration in the body due to lack of water increases the chances of having low blood pressure. Therefore, drink at least 7-8 glasses of water a day. This will help in no shortage of water in the body.

Right diet

Your diet directly affects your health. On the other hand, if you are a victim of low blood pressure, then include things rich in vitamin B12, folic acid and iron in your diet. This will keep the blood pressure under control.

Instead of eating the whole meal at once, you should keep eating something in a short time. Eating food all at a time can lower your blood pressure, especially in elderly people. This is because after eating the blood flows towards your digestive system.

Eat more salt

If your blood pressure drops, then try to consume more salty things. The sodium present in salt helps in increasing blood pressure.

Abstain from alcohol

Drinking alcohol often causes dehydration in the body. Due to which the blood pressure gets reduced. In such a situation, try to avoid alcohol alltogether or drink in limit.

Check blood sugar level

It is very important to check your blood sugar level from time to time. This is because increased blood pressure can also be the reason for your low blood pressure. Diabetes patients need to take special care of it.

Keep getting thyroid checked

You should also get your thyroid checkup done from time to time. Because of this also you may have to face the problem of low blood pressure.

Avoid infection

Many times, due to bacterial, virus and fungal infections, there is a complaint of low blood pressure. So try to avoid these infections. And if you become a victim of this, then seek the help of a doctor as soon as possible.