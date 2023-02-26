Search icon
Have left over roti at home? Mouth-watering fast foods to make with your chapati

Here are some mouth-watering fast foods that you can make with your leftover chapatis at home.

Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 02:19 PM IST

  • Chapati roll-ups: Spread some spicy chutney or hummus on a chapati, and add some cooked chicken or paneer, shredded lettuce, and sliced onions. Roll it up tightly and enjoy.
  • Chapati pizza: Spread some pizza sauce on a chapati and top it with shredded cheese, sliced onions, peppers, and any other toppings of your choice. Bake in the oven until the cheese melts and the crust is crispy.
  • Chapati quesadillas: Layer some cheese, cooked chicken or vegetables, and salsa between two chapatis and cook on a skillet until the cheese is melted and the chapatis are crispy.
  • Chapati sandwiches: Spread some mayonnaise or mustard on a chapati and add some deli meat, cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Fold the chapati in half and enjoy.
  • Chapati wraps: Spread some mayonnaise or hummus on a chapati and add some grilled vegetables, shredded chicken or tofu, and avocado. Roll it up tightly and enjoy.
  • Chapati tacos: Fill a chapati with spicy ground beef or beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, and salsa. Fold the chapati in half and enjoy.
  • Chapati chips: Cut a chapati into triangles and bake in the oven until crispy. Serve with salsa or guacamole for a delicious snack.
