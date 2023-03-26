Search icon
Have itchy scalp? Try these 7 home remedies to get rid of this problem

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 08:36 PM IST

An itchy scalp can not only be a cause of trouble for you and your hair health but also a source of embarrassment. Especially, this problem increases even more when the scalp is dry. What should be done in such a situation to avoid itching of the head? See here, 7 easy home remedies by which you can say bye to an itchy scalp.

Tips to avoid itchy scalp at home:

Lemon juice

Lemon juice has anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties. Apply this on the scalp with a cotton ball and leave it for 10-15 minutes and then wash it with water. Do this once or twice a week and you will get relief.

Coconut oil

Sometimes the cause of itching is dryness of the scalp. Coconut oil is an excellent moisturizer for the scalp. Warm it and massage it on the head. Leave it for as long as possible and then wash it with shampoo. Also, mix a little camphor in coconut oil and massage it on the scalp. The effect of camphor is cold, due to which the itching will calm down and even if there is any kind of infection, it will be cured.

Baking soda

Take 2-3 spoons of baking soda and make a paste with water. Apply it on the scalp and leave it for 10-15 minutes. Baking soda is an anti-bacterial and anti-fungal agent and it lowers the pH of the scalp.

Onion juice

Take an onion and extract its juice. Apply it on the scalp with cotton and leave it for at least 20 minutes. This will protect the scalp from infection and reduce irritation.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Mix one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar in four teaspoons of water and massage the scalp. The anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties of malic acid present in apples reduce itching.

Marigold flowers

Marigold flowers have anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, which are helpful in relieving itching of the scalp.

Curd

Massaging the scalp with curd also ends itching. This gives shine to the hair. Scalp cleanliness is also important as dirt can cause itching.

Also read: Balding early? Check these 5 foods to promote good hair growth

 

