Harvest Moon 2022: Know how, when to see the harvest moon tonight

The harvest moon, one of the more popular full moons we see each year, will occur on Saturday even if it isn't a supermoon this year.

This full moon is neither exceptional nor even out of the ordinary. In fact, after four straight supermoons dating back to May, it's probably the least interesting full moon we've seen in months.

The harvest moon, which historically marks the end of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, is known by one of the least enigmatic full moon nicknames. According to NASA, the name has a European origin and has been used since at least 1706 there.

The harvest moon is usually referred to as the full moon in September, but it is the full moon that occurs closest to the autumnal equinox, which this year is September 22.

This full moon has also been referred to as the fruit moon or the barley moon in Europe, names that connect it once more to the Northern Hemisphere's periodic fall harvest. For the very same reason, Algonquin tribes in America have also referred to it as the "corn moon."

The harvest moon will rise on Saturday in 2022, and like every full moon, it will do so in the early evening, shortly after the sun has set in the west. This moon is also visible a day before or after, when it will appear to the human eye to be equally full and produce the optical illusion that makes it appear so enormous over the horizon at sunset.

It's still unclear why the full moon appears so big to the eye when it's close to the horizon at sunset, but it's worth going outdoors to witness for yourself. Simply go outside after sunset and choose a position with a fantastic view of the east.