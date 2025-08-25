Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Hartalika Teej 2025: Send these 50 heartwarming wishes, quotes, greetings

Hartalika Teej is an auspicious day to honour Goddess Parvati's unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva. On this day, married and unmarried women seek blessings for marital bliss and a preferred life partner.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 05:19 PM IST

Hartalika Teej 2025: Send these 50 heartwarming wishes, quotes, greetings
Hartalika Teej is a sacred festival for both married and unmarried women. On this day, women keep a strict fast with devotion, praying to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. It is believed that by observing this vrat with true dedication, women are blessed with happiness, prosperity, and a harmonious married life. As families and friends come together to celebrate this beautiful festival, here are some heartfelt wishes, messages, and quotes you can share with your loved ones.

Hartalika Teej 2025: Heartwarming wishes, quotes, greetings 

  • Sending prayers for your marital happiness, long life, and spiritual joy this Teej. May you always feel Shiva-Parvati’s blessings.
  • Hariyali Teej reminds us of Goddess Parvati’s devotion and strength. May her blessings fill your life with happiness.
  • Wishing you a blessed Hariyali Teej! May Goddess Parvati bless your home with love, harmony, and happiness.
  • May you enjoy lush greenery outside and lush joy within. Wishing you endless smiles and sweet moments this Teej.
  • Hariyali Teej is a celebration of womanhood, devotion, and strength—wishing you power in prayer and peace in your heart.
  • Hariyali Teej reminds us of Goddess Parvati’s devotion and strength. May her blessings fill your life with happiness.
  • May this Teej bring health, wealth, and joy to your family. Happy celebrations!
  • Wishing you sacred rituals, serene moments, and soulful connections. Have a beautiful and meaningful Hariyali Teej with loved ones.
  • Let your spirit rise like the monsoon winds and your joy bloom like nature’s greenery this beautiful Hariyali Teej.
  • Let’s celebrate the divine bond of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Happy Teej to you and your family!
  • May the divine love of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati fill your life with eternal bliss and happiness. Happy Hartalika Teej!
  • Wishing you a Hartalika Teej filled with devotion, peace, and endless blessings.
  • May this Teej bring you closer to the divine and fill your heart with love and serenity.
  • On this auspicious day, may your prayers be heard and your wishes fulfilled. Happy Hartalika Teej!
  • May the festival of Teej bring prosperity, good health, and harmony to your home.
  • May Goddess Parvati's grace shine upon you and your family, bringing joy and spiritual growth.
  • Wishing you a day of sacred rituals and moments of deep reflection. Happy Teej!
  • May your devotion on Teej open doors to endless joy and prosperity.
  • Sending you heartfelt wishes for peace and spiritual bliss on this special day.
  • May this sacred day fill your life with warmth, joy, and togetherness. Happy Hartalika Teej!
  • Wishing you and your family a blessed Hartalika Teej filled with love, prosperity, and the freshness of new beginnings.
  • May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, happiness, and eternal togetherness. Happy Hartalika Teej!
  • On this beautiful occasion, may your heart bloom like the monsoon flowers and your life be filled with joy. Happy Teej!
  • Sending warm wishes for a peaceful, joyous, and spiritually uplifting Teej to you and your loved ones.
  • May this festival bring joy to your home, love to your heart, and success in everything you do.
  • Let the festival of Hartalika Teej remind us of nature's beauty and the power of love and faith. Stay blessed always!
  • May your fast and prayers be blessed by Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Have a divine Teej!
  • Celebrate the spirit of togetherness, love, and tradition this Teej!
  • May the beautiful festival of Hartalika Teej fill your life with devotion, purity, and joy.
  • To all the incredible women observing Teej, may Maa Parvati empower and protect you always. Happy Teej!

 

For your husband

  • To the man of my dreams, my forever love, Happy Teej! My fast is for your long life and well-being.
  • Your love is my biggest blessing. Wishing you a joyful Hartalika Teej.
  • As I fast for our love, I promise to always cherish and protect you. Happy Teej, my dearest husband.
  • With you by my side, life feels perfect. Teej Mubarak!
  • May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless our marriage like theirs. You complete me in every way.
  • On this Teej, my love, my prayers are dedicated to your happiness and long life.
  • You make every moment magical. Happy Hartalika Teej to the best husband in the world!
  • I am blessed to be your wife every single day. Wishing you a wonderful Teej.
  • May our love story be as eternal as that of Shiva and Parvati. Happy Hartalika Teej, my soulmate.
  • Thank you for being you. Happy Teej, my heartbeat!

For your wife

  • Happy Teej to the queen of my heart! May our bond grow stronger with each passing day.
  • Wishing you a joyful Teej, my love. Your devotion and love make our life beautiful.
  • May this Hartalika Teej bring you endless happiness, my dear wife. I'm always grateful for your love.
  • On this sacred day, I pray for your well-being and our togetherness, always.
  • You are my strength, my joy, my everything. Have a blessed Teej, darling.
  • Here's to your smile, your love, and our forever. Happy Hartalika Teej.
  • May the divine bond of our marriage be strengthened on this auspicious occasion. Happy Teej!
  • I admire your strength and devotion today and every day. Happy Hartalika Teej, my love.
  • May our journey together be as lovely as the mehendi on your hands. Happy Teej!
  • Your presence in my life brings endless happiness and peace. Happy Hartalika Teej, my beautiful wife.
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
