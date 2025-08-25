Hartalika Teej 2025 Puja: Check shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, puja samagri for rituals

Hartalika Teej 2025 will be observed on August 26. Women do fasting, worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and perform rituals with devotion to seek blessings for marital harmony and happiness.

Hartalika Teej is one of the most significant fasts for married and unmarried women, who observe it with utmost devotion and faith. The festival symbolises dedication, love, and the eternal bond between Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. It is believed that observing Hartalika Teej with sincerity grants divine blessings and ensures a happy married life.

Date and puja muhurat in 2025

In 2025, Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 26. This auspicious vrat falls on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the Bhadrapada month according to the Hindu calendar.

Tritiya Tithi Begins: August 25, 2025, at 12:34 pm

Tritiya Tithi Ends: August 26, 2025, at 01:54 pm

Hartalika Puja Muhurat is from 5:56 am to 8:30 am, lasting 2 hours and 35 minutes, which will be considered highly auspicious for worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Puja samagri

The following items are required for the puja:

Wet soil and sand (to make idols)

Banana leaves

Different types of fruits and flowers

Bel leaves and Shami leaves

Dhatura, Ank flower, Manjri

Janeu (sacred thread) and Naada (sacred thread for rituals)

Clothes and bridal items for Mata Gauri

Lamp, camphor, sandalwood, vermilion, and kumkum

Kalash and Panchamrit (mixture of milk, curd, honey, sugar, and ghee)

Method of worship (Puja Vidhi)

The rituals of Hartalika Teej will be performed during Pradosh Kaal (evening time). On this day, idols of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Ganesha are prepared using clay and sand. These idols are placed on banana leaves and installed on a clean base.

Women decorate Goddess Parvati with bridal ornaments and suhaag items such as bangles, sindoor, bindi, and new clothes. Devotees then perform the aarti, chant mantras, and listen to the Hartalika Teej Katha, which narrates the story of Goddess Parvati’s unwavering devotion.

Rules of fasting

Women observe the fast with dedication, abstaining from food and water for 24 hours, from sunrise on the day of Teej until sunrise on the next day. Unmarried women also observe this fast, hoping to be blessed with a suitable life partner.