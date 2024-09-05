Hartalika Teej 2024: Know the date, timings, significance of this auspicious festival

Hartalika Teej 2024: Hartalika Teej, also known as Haryali Teej, is a revered festival that celebrates the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This year, the festival will be observed on Friday, September 6, 2024. Hartalika Teej holds special significance for married and unmarried women alike, symbolizing devotion, love, and the wish for a prosperous life.

Date and Timings

Hartalika Teej will be observed on September 6, 2024. The Pratahkala Puja Muhurat, the auspicious time for performing rituals, is from 06:02 AM to 08:33 AM, lasting for 2 hours and 31 minutes. The Tritiya Tithi, or the third lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, begins at 12:21 PM on September 5, 2024, and concludes at 03:01 PM on September 6, 2024.

Significance

Hartalika Teej is a significant Hindu festival that celebrates the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Observed with profound devotion, especially in North India, this festival underscores the virtues of patience, commitment, and love. The festival commemorates the union of the divine couple, symbolizing the triumph of unwavering devotion. It is also a time for women to seek blessings for the longevity and well-being of their husbands or to pray for a suitable life partner if they are unmarried. Beyond its spiritual meaning, Hartalika Teej plays a crucial role in maintaining cultural traditions and fostering community bonds.

Puja rituals

The puja rituals of Hartalika Teej are performed with great devotion and involve several significant customs. Women begin the observance by preparing new clothes, usually in vibrant shades of red and green, and fasting from sunrise to moonrise. The morning puja is a central ritual, taking place during the auspicious Pratahkala Puja Muhurat from 06:02 AM to 08:33 AM. During this time, women offer flowers, incense, and sweets to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, seeking their blessings. The application of Mehndi (henna) on hands and feet is another important custom, symbolizing beauty and prosperity.

The rituals also include reciting prayers and hymns dedicated to Goddess Parvati, reflecting the deep spiritual connection and devotion of the participants. Listening to or narrating the legend of Goddess Parvati’s penance to marry Lord Shiva is a common practice, reinforcing the festival’s significance. After the puja, women celebrate with family and friends, sharing traditional foods and sweets. The day concludes with evening rituals, where women break their fast after sighting the moon, seeking its blessings for a prosperous and harmonious married life. Hartalika Teej thus serves as a vibrant celebration of divine love and devotion, deeply rooted in cultural and spiritual practices.