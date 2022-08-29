Hartalika Teej 2022: WhatsApp messages and quotes to share with friends, family

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 02:15 PM IST
The auspicious festival of Hartalika teej is just one day away. Hindu married women observe the festival by keeping fast for a day and offer prayers for a successful marriage. Women create clay idols of Mahadev and Maa Parvati as a form of worship. The festival of Hartalika Teej will be observed this year, or in 2022, on Tuesday, August 31. Here are some messages and quotes for Hartalika Teej 2022.
Hartalika Teej 2022: WhatsApp messages and quotes:
- May Parvati fulfil all your desires and you get a powerful and loving husband like the mighty Lord Shiva. Happy Hartalika Teej!
- May your life be blessed with peace, prosperity, happiness, and good health. Happy Hartalika Teej!
- Hopefully, Goddess Pravati will accept your fasting and prayers. and may keep you and your family happy and healthy. May you and your spouse enjoy a long and blessed marriage.
- Happy Hartalika Teej! Hope you and your husband share a deep and meaningful connection just like Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva.
- Wishing you and your family a Happy Hartalika Teej. May Lord give all the happiness, peace and prosperity in the world. Happy Hartalika Teej!
- May Teej mata bless you and your spouse with good health, joy, happiness and lots of love.
- May this beautiful festival of Hartalika fill your life with joy and ecstasy and good health for you and your family.
- Wishing you and your husband a warm and happy Hartalika Teej blessed with good fasting and lots of memories with your loved ones.