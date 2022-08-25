Hartalika Teej 2022 on August 30: Know significance puja vidhi, fasting rules, mantras

File Photo

Hartalika Teej 2022 is celebrated on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped on this day. Hartalika Teej fast is observed by both unmarried and married women. While married women observe a fast for their husband's long life, unmarried women fast to obtain their desired groom.

This year, Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on Tuesday - August 30, 2022. The auspicious times to worship on this day will be in the morning from 6:05 am to 8:38 am. In the evening, the timings will be from 6:33 pm to 8:51 pm.

Hartalika Teej 2022: Fasting rules

When fasting, the person should retire from all activities of the day.

You should wake up early in the morning, have a bath, and wear clean clothes.

Worship the idols of Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, and Goddess Parvati.

Perform Lord Ganesha's aarti first.

After that, worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Offer clothes to Lord Shiva and read the Hartalika Teej story.

After the Puja is completed, offer bhog and then distribute prasad.

The fast of Hartalika Teej is similar Karva Chauth. On this day, women do not consume grains and water.

Hartalika Teej 2022: Mantras

Lord Shiva

Om Namah Shivaya

Om Maheshwaraya Namah

Om Shambhave Namah

Om Shulapanaye Namah

Om Pinakavrishe Namah

Om Pashupataye Namah

Goddess Parvati