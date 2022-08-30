Search icon
Hartalika Teej 2022: Know date, shubh muhurat, rules of fasting

According to Hindu beliefs, Goddess Parvati kept fast to get Lord Shiva as her husband and Hartalika Teej marked their union's day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 08:19 AM IST

Hartalika Teej 2022: Know date, shubh muhurat, rules of fasting
File Photo

One of the major events of the Hindu community, Hartalika Teej, is being celebrated today - August 30, 2022. Hartalika Teej 2022 is celebrated on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. On this day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped and Hartalika Teej fast is observed by both unmarried and married women. According to Hindu beliefs, Goddess Parvati kept fast to get Lord Shiva as her husband and Hartalika Teej marked their union's day.

Hartalika Teej 2022: Date and shubh muhurat

According to the Drik Panchang, the Hartalika Teej will be celebrated today - August 30, 2022. The Panchang for Tuesday will be in the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month and is expected to mark the Tritiya Tithi from 3:20 pm on August 29 to 3:33 pm on August 30. The auspicious timings to worship on this day will be in the morning from 6:05 am to 8:38 am. The Hartalika Teej puja can also be done in the evening. The timings will be from 6:33 pm to 8:51 pm.

Hartalika Teej 2022: Rules of fasting 

When fasting, the person should retire from all activities of the day. 
 
You should wake up early in the morning, have a bath, and wear clean clothes.
 
Worship the idols of Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, and Goddess Parvati.
 
Perform Lord Ganesha's aarti first. 

After that, worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. 

Offer clothes to Lord Shiva and read the Hartalika Teej story. 
 
After the Puja is completed, offer bhog and then distribute prasad.
 
The fast of Hartalika Teej is similar Karva Chauth. On this day, women do not consume grains and water.

