Hartalika Teej 2022: Know puja muhurat, ritual, samagri details here

Know all the important details around Hartalika Teej 2022 here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 08:16 AM IST

Hartalika Tej 2022 will be celebrated on August 30th this year. This Teej is celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Married and unmarried women observe a fast on this day. While married women observe the fast for the good health of their husbands, unmarried women observe the fast to get the husband of their dreams. 

Hartalika Teej 2022: Puja timings 

The ideal time to worship god is from 6:05 am to 8:38 am and 6:33 pm to 8:51 pm.

As per the Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi is from 3:20 pm on August 29 to 3:33 om on August 30. 

Hartalika Teej 2022: Puja samagri

Puja Samagri for Hartalika Teej includes clay or sand idols of Lord Shiva, Mata Parvati, and Lord Ganesha, as well as 16 cosmetics, including vermillion, bindiya, henna, and kumkum, as well as yellow cloth, roli, banana leaf, betel nut, Durva, Kalash, Akshat, Ghee, and camphor.

Hartalika Teej: Puja rules 

Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped on Hartalika Teej. Sculptures of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Ganesha are made by hand using sand and black clay. Next morning after the aarti, offer vermilion to Goddess Parvati, and then end your fast.

