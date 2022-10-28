Search icon
Harry Hamlin photo is getting viral, people are criticizing the actor for standing too close to his daughter

The photo of Harry and Delilah was recently shared by a user on Instagram. People were seen expressing their views at the poses of both.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 03:08 PM IST

An actor is on the target of people on social media for posing for a photo with a model daughter. Users are telling father-daughter photos as provocative and intimate.

The photo going viral on social media is of American star Harry Hamlin and his elder daughter Delilah Hamlin. In one photo, his star wife Lisa Rinna is also seen with father-daughter. Actually, this photo is from last month. It was clicked during New York Fashion Week.

DNA Exclusive: Indian students who showcased collection at 'New York Fashion Week' talk about the opportunity and more

The photo of Harry and Delilah was recently shared by a user on Instagram. People are giving their reaction in this photo, the 70-year-old actor, and 24-year-old model is seen standing very close to the daughter. In the photo, the actor is holding the daughter's waist.

In the photo, Delilah is seen staring at the camera in a different way. At the same time, the father poses with the daughter in a romantic style.

Sharing the photo, Instagram user @iliveforbravo wrote – I do not pose like this with my father. People were seen targeting the father and daughter on the post. One user wrote – This is very intimate. Another wrote - This is wrong. The third wrote – This is lousy. The fourth wrote – This is very strange.

Most of the people's comments are coming negative about this photo of the actor and model's daughter. People were seen expressing their views at the poses of both. However, some people also called the negative comments on the photo wrong.

One user wrote – Father is an actor and daughter is a model. What's the big deal in this (photo)? Another wrote- I don't think there is anything wrong in this photo but still...

Let us tell you that in the month of August, 70-year-old Harry celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary with 59-year-old Rinna. The couple also has another 21-year-old daughter. Her name is Amelia Hamlin and she is also a model.

