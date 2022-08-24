Harnaaz Sandhu slams trolls criticising her for weight gain by sharing Miss Universe 1997 Brook Lee's epic answer

Harnaaz Sandhu/Instagram

In December 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu became the third Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe after Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000. However, the beauty queen was heavily criticised on social media for gaining weight and has often targeted those calling out women for weight gain.

Last week, Harnaaz once again slammed these trolls as she shared a throwback video from 1997 when Miss USA Brook Lee was crowned Miss Universe. It was her inspiring answer that sealed her win in the competition held at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida, United States.

Referring to Miss Universe 1996 Alicia Machado from Venezuala gaining weight in few months after her victory, the host had asked Brook Lee, "Miss Universe has recently been the subject of a lot of press attention about her weight. If this happened to you, how would you handle it?”

Lee had replied, "I think I would take a good hard look at myself and I’d look from the inside out and I would know I was the same girl that was crowned that day and it really didn’t matter what I look like on the outside, because I won for what I was in here. So if I go up, I go down, I get taller, I get shorter, my nose gets bigger, smaller, I’m still who I was when that crown was on my head and I am a good representative no matter what.”

READ | Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu poses with Pushpa star Allu Arjun at New York's India Day parade

Harnaaz had shared this video on her Instagram Stories, originally posted by a Miss Universe fan page, on Wednesday, August 18, with a caption that read, "Just a reminder". After facing criticism, she had disclosed earlier this year that she suffers from celiac disease, which causes her to gain weight.