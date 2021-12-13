Harnaaz Sandhu’s reaction after winning Miss Universe 2021 title goes viral – WATCH

Harnaaz Sandhu of India has been crowned Miss Universe 2021, 21 years after Lara Dutta won the prestigious title in 2000. Lara Dutta shared Harnaaz Sandhu's moment of being crowned Miss Universe 2021 on her Twitter account. When Harnaaz, a Chandigarh girl, won the coveted title of Miss Universe 2021, every Indian was ecstatic.

The video shows what happened when Harnaaz was announced Miss Universe 2021.

Harnaaz began crying as soon as host Steve Harvey said 'India' as if it was the one moment she had been waiting for. She screamed Chak De Phatte at the stage later.

Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu's grace and charisma wowed the audience. Harnaaz drew everyone's attention as she walked down the ramp in her swimwear, flashing her bright smile the entire time.

Harnaaz was a show-stopper in the final, rising from the Top 10 to the Top 3 and raising the nation's heartbeat before being proclaimed the winner. Harnaaz is now the 70th Miss Universe 2021, and India's third beauty to have won the title.

The top three finalists from India, Paraguay, and South Africa were asked what advise they would provide to young women dealing with the pressures they face today during the final question and answer round.