Harnaaz Sandhu impersonated cat before winning Miss Universe 2021 title, here's why

The Miss Universe 2021 event will always be special as India’s Harnaaz Sandhu brought home the crown after 21 years. Everyone in the country is proud of her. On the stage, she was asked to mimic animals by the host Steve Harvey.

On earning her spot in the semi-final, Steve Harvey asked Harnaaz Sandhu about her hobby of mimicking animals. He asked her to do one such impersonation on the stage of the 70th Miss Universe, held in Eilat, Israel.

To this Sandhu said, “Oh my god, I can't believe that I have to do something like this on a world-class platform. But what should I do, I don't even have an option.” She stated that she likes cats, so she will try her best to imitate the cat's voice well. Before making the sound of the cat, Sandhu warned everyone to be careful and made the sound of ‘meow’.

Harnaaz also said, “Never compromise on your hobby because that could lead to your dream career.” However, social media users didn’t like this. Some of them said ‘why Miss India was given such a task’

A Twitter user Sarakshi Rai wrote, “Miss India is meowing at the behest of Steve Harvey. I was not expecting that. Sandhu too should have got a chance to express himself or his views.”

Meanwhile, Harnaaz impressed everyone when she said, “Harnaaz Sandhu impressed everyone when she talked about nature. She said, "My heart breaks to see how nature is going through a lot of problems, and it is all due to our irresponsible behaviour. I totally feel that this is the time to take action and talk less. Because our each action could save or kill nature. Prevent and protecy=t is better than repent and repair and this is what I am trying to convince you guys today.”

This edition of Miss Universe was held this time in Eilat, Israel. Here American TV presenter Steve Harvey was seen hosting it.