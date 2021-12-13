Harnaaz Sandhu’s FIRST message after winning Miss Universe 2021 title goes viral – WATCH

Harnaaz Sandhu is on top of the world after winning the Miss Universe 2021 title with her hard work. Her wide smile and glowing face in viral videos say it all.

After her big win, Harnaaz thanked everyone for supporting her.

Check out the video here-

After qualifying for the top 2 rounds, Harnaaz was asked, “What advice would you give to young women on how to deal with the pressures they face today?”

“The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that’s what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that’s happening worldwide. This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that’s why I am standing here today,” she said.

To get to the top, she beat off 80 other contenders, including first runner-up Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira and second runner-up Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane.