Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu is starstruck as she spots Priyanka Chopra's photo at Empire State Building - See pic

Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021, posted a photo of herself at the Empire State Building in front of actor Priyanka Chopra's headshot. At the moment, Harnaaz is in New York.

Harnaaz can be seen wearing her crown and smiling while glancing at Priyanka's portrait and posing with it in a snapshot uploaded on her Instagram Stories. "Yesterday at Empire State Building got starstruck by Priyanka Chopra," she captioned the photo.

Harnaaz Sandhu of Chandigarh won the Miss Universe title in December 2021, bringing honour to the country. After 21 years, she became the third Indian to win the beauty contest. Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the Miss Universe title in 2020, was the one who crowned her.

The winner of Miss Universe will be allowed to live in the Miss Universe apartment in New York for a year, sharing it with Miss USA. The Miss Universe Organization arranges for the full residence to be costed for free, from groceries to apparel.

Harnaaz herself shared some photos from her new home on her Instagram Stories. She shared a photo of her breakfast, which consisted of strawberries, nuts, and a probiotic drink. In another photo, she showed us the inside of the apartment and remarked, "@missuniverse, I love it. This is so beautiful!"