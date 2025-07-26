Hariyali Teej fasting rules: What to eat, avoid and how to break the fast

Hariyali Teej is not only a festival of spiritual devotion but also of honouring your body through mindful fasting.

Hariyali Teej 2025: Hariyali Teej is an extremely important festival celebrated by women on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of the month of Sawan. It worships Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, who symbolize love, harmony and marital bliss. On this auspicious day, many women observe a strict Nirjala fast, in which they abstain from both food and water until the evening prayers are completed.

Given the intensity of this fast, it is important to break it carefully with nutritious and suitable foods. Bhopal-based astrologer and Vastu expert Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma shares some important points related to diet during and after the fast.

Foods to eat after breaking the fast

Fresh fruits: Start by eating fresh fruits, especially green fruits like grapes, guava and kiwi. These are light on the stomach and help restore energy levels quickly.

Milk and dairy products: Consuming milk, curd or kheer cools the body and provides essential nutrition. Sweets made from milk can also be taken in small quantities.

Dry fruits: Almonds, cashews, dates and raisins are great post-fast snacks. They help restore energy and aid digestion.

Light sweets: Light homemade sweets like ghevar and malpua can be consumed in limited quantities. Avoid high-sugar sweets.

Simple, home-cooked food: After some time, you can eat a light meal consisting of roti, rice, dal and boiled vegetables. Make sure the food is light and oil-free, and free from spices and heaviness.

Foods to avoid during Hariyali Teej fast

Cereals and non-vegetarian food: Avoid consuming cereals like rice and wheat, and strictly avoid all non-vegetarian items like meat, eggs and fish.

Onion and garlic: Since these are not considered sattvic and are not traditionally used in puja rituals, they should be avoided during the Teej fast.

Fried and spicy foods: Heavy, spicy and oily foods are difficult to digest and can cause discomfort, especially the day after fasting.

Stale or junk food: Avoid stale, processed or store-bought fast foods. These often contain preservatives and excess oil, making them unsuitable for breaking the fast.

Alcohol and drugs: These not only break the sanctity of the fast but also harm the body. All intoxicants must be strictly avoided.

Excess sugar or sweets: Eating too much sugar can cause fatigue, bloating and even nausea. Always eat sweets in moderation.

Hariyali Teej is not only a festival of spiritual devotion but also of honouring your body through mindful fasting. Understanding which foods help in recovery after fasting is extremely important to maintain health and energy. By following these simple yet effective guidelines, you can safely complete your Nirjala Vrat while maintaining the sanctity and purpose of this auspicious tradition.

