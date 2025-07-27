Hariyali Teej 2025: Top wishes, greetings, quotes, messages and WhatsApp status

Hariyali Teej holds an immense religious significance in Hindu religion and it is mainly celebrated across North India.

In the month of Sawan, on the third day of Shukla Paksha, people celebrate Hariyali Teej, also called Shravani Teej. Hariyali Teej will be celebrated today, July 27, 2025, by married women in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh. The day also symbolizes Goddess Parvati's determination because she had to experience 108 reincarnations until Lord Shiva consented and wed her.

The occurrence of the rare Ravi Yoga this year makes Hariyali Teej even more special and increases the fast's auspiciousness. Hariyali Teej happens on the Shukla Tritiya of the month of Sawan (Shravan) in the Vedic calendar. It starts on Saturday, July 26, at 10:41 PM and finishes on Sunday, July 27, at 10:41 PM in 2025. The celebration will take place on Sunday, July 27.

Hariyali Teej 2025 Time: nshubh muhurat

Tritiya Tithi Begins - July 26, 2025 - 22:41 PM

Tritiya Tithi Ends - July 27, 2025 - 22:41 PM

Hariyali Teej 2025 wishes, quotes, messages: