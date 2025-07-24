Hariyali Teej 2025: Date, timings, significance, and rituals, all you need to know

What makes Teej even more special in 2025 is that it will fall in the middle of the Shravan season, when the spirit of devotion is at its highest.

Hariyali Teej 2025: Hariyali Teej is a Hindu festival celebrated especially in North India, which marks the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and it is celebrated during the rainy season. Both married and unmarried women observe a fast during Hariyali Teej to seek blessings for their marital happiness and the well-being of their husbands.

When is Hariyali Teej?

According to Esperdrik Panchang, the Hariyali Teej festival will be celebrated on Sunday, July 27, 2025. The auspicious time of Tritiya Tithi is as follows:

Tritiya Tithi Start: 10:41 pm on July 26, 2025

Tritiya Tithi End: 10:41 pm on July 27, 2025

Hariyali Teej: History and significance

Hariyali Teej is not a festival but a history of patience, strength and unwavering faith. In Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati performed rigorous penance for many years to gain the love and acceptance of Lord Shiva. She offered many prayers and was highly devoted to her deity, and finally got her answer when Shiva became her partner.

Why is Hariyali Teej so special?

What makes Teej even more special in 2025 is that it will fall in the middle of the Shravan season, when the spirit of devotion is at its highest. With the monsoon in full swing, in the greenery of nature, the devotional songs reverberating in various homes add to the spirit of the festival.

It is no longer just a tradition that women follow, but their way of going back to history, which preaches inner strength, loyalty and sweet femininity. We are a developing culture, and Teej reminds us to stop running and think with reverence towards the power that love and prayers symbolise.

Hariyali Teej: Puja Vidhi

Teej begins with the sunrise itself, where women wear red or green colored sarees, wear bangles and mehendi and arrange shringar to start the day. An idol of Goddess Parvati is placed on a fancy stage, and offerings such as flowers, sweets and coconut are also offered in front of the goddess.

The puja begins with lighting diyas and singing devotional songs. The vrat (fast without food) is observed by women who are already married to ensure the good health of their husbands, and also by girls who are not married, so that they get a good life partner.

The day is celebrated with folk songs, dance and swinging on colourful swings. The evening aarti and prasad mark the conclusion of the puja and are also a festival of faith, strength and womanhood.

Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in two dreamy looks for Rahul Mishra at ICW 2025, see pics