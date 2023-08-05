Headlines

Hariyali Teej 2023 date, time: Significance, rituals of the auspicious festival

Hariyali Teej, which celebrates the union of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati, occurs on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan (Shravan).

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 07:11 AM IST

Hindu women in northern and western India observe the festival of Hariyali Teej as a time to pray for the well-being of their husbands. Teej is celebrated in Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh. This year, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on August 19, Saturday, two days before Naag Panchami.

Hariyali Teej, which celebrates the union of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati, occurs on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan (Shravan).

Hariyali Teej Puja Timings

Hariyali Teej Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Tritiya Tithi Begins: 20:01 PM on Friday, August 18, 2023

Tritiya Tithi Ends: 22:19 PM on Saturday, August 19, 2023

Women gather throughout the event to sing folk songs and dance in traditional styles like the Teej dance. Women put henna or mehndi not only enhances beauty but is also regarded as a "shagun" (symbol of good luck). Women throng markets on Teej as well to receive gorgeous henna designs painted on their hands; the deeper the colour, the better.

The day also celebrates the determination of Goddess Parvati who took 108 re-births until Lord Shiva gave in to her dedication and tied the nuptial knot with her. Many people think the Goddess made a proclamation on this day promising ladies a blissful marriage provided they fast and follow particular traditions.

