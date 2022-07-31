Hariyali Teej 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages to send to your loved ones | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Hariyali Teej, also known as Shravani Teej, is observed on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan. Married ladies in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh will today (July 31) celebrate Hariyali Teej. The day also symbolizes Goddess Parvati's determination because she had to experience 108 reincarnations until Lord Shiva consented and wed her.

Hariyali Teej 2022 WhatsApp wishes, quotes, messages:

Celebrating Teej is a symbol of a woman’s love and sacrifice. Let’s celebrate the festival with happiness and joys. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Happy Hariyali Teej. Have a blissful day!

Aapko Hariyali Teej ki hardik shubh kamnayein!

May this teej bring peace, bliss and abundance in your life. Happy Hartalika Teej.

Hats off to all the women who fast for the long and prosperous life of their husbands. Heartiest wishes to the womenfolk. Happy Teej!

May your love remain intact like Shiva and Parvati. Happy Hariyali Teej!

Let’s Celebrate the Festival of Hariyali Teej With Happiness, Religious Devotion and Joy. Happy Sawan Teej.

May Goddess Parvati fulfil all your wishes and you get a great, powerful and loving husband like the mighty Lord Shiva. Happy Hartalika Teej!

May the Lord above, showers their blessing upon you and your husband. May you too always love and care for each other, till the end of time. Happy Hariyali Teej!

I hope your prayers and fasting go successfully and you have a very happy and successful Teej filled with blessings. May your marriage last long and be filled with blessings!

May the Magic of This Teej Bring a Lot of Happiness in Your Life. Happy Hariyali Teej.

Maang sindoori rahe, hathon mein mehendi rache, Bichhiya paon mein aur maathe pe bindiya saje

