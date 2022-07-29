Hariyali Teej 2022: Significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi of Sawan Teej

File Photo

Hariyali Teej is celebrated with great pomp and show by women of North India. Those living in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand enjoy the festival by engaging in numerous activities.

Hariyali Teej is known to be a celebration of the union of Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati. The festival is also called as Choti Teej, Shravani Teej and Madhursarva Teej.

It is considered as an important festival for all the married women. This festival is also celebrated by women living in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, under the name of Gawri Habba.

The festival celebrates the determination of Devi Parvati who took 108 re-birth until Lord Shiva gave in to her dedication and finally got married to her. It is also a celebration to welcome the onset of monsoons. The rains bring much-needed greenery, which is why the festival is called as ‘Hariyali Teej’. The word Hariyali means greenery.

According to popular belief, the Goddess declared that observing a fast and performing rituals will bless women with a happy married life.

Puja Muhurata for Hariyali Teej 2022

It is best to celebrate Hariyali Teej during the Ravi Yoga. The Ravi Yoga will start from 2:20 pm and continue till 5:42 am on August 1.

The auspicious time for Hariyali Teej or Abhijit Muhurata is from 12 noon to 12:54 pm.

One should not do any auspicious work in Rahukal, which will start from 5:31 pm and continue till 7:13 pm.

Puja Vidhi for Hariyali Teej 2022

1. Perform the puja during Pradosh kaal.

2. Make small idols of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Ganesh using clay or flour.

3. Next, you should offer clothes, sindoor, bangles and other gifts to Goddess Parvati. These are symbolic of being a married woman. You should offer clothes to Lord Shiva before you start with the Hariyali Teej Katha.

5. Do Ganesh aarti followed by aarti for Shivji.

6. The clothes offering to the God can be given to any brahmin.

7. You should observe the fast all day.

8. Do puja the next day and offer sindoor to Goddess Parvati to seek her blessings.