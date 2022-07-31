Hariyali Teej 2022 TODAY: Significance, mahurat, puja vidhi of the auspicious festival

File photo

'Hariyali Teej' is a festival celebrated by Hindu Women in northern and western parts of India to pray for the well-being of their husbands.

Teej is celebrated in Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh.

Hariyali Teej is celebrated to welcome the onset of monsoons. The rains also bring forth the much-needed greenery in our surroundings and therefore the festival is called Hariyali Teej (The word Hariyali means greenery).

Henna or Mehndi is a common ritual followed by women on most festivals as it not only adds to the beauty but is also considered a 'shagun' (sign of good luck). On Teej too, women flock to markets to get beautiful henna designs on their hands, the darker the color the better it is.

The day also celebrates the determination of Goddess Parvati who took 108 re-births until Lord Shiva gave in to her dedication and tied the nuptial knot with her. Many believe that on this day the Goddess declared that fasting and performing certain rituals will bless women with a happy married life.

Puja Muhurata for Hariyali Teej 2022

It is best to celebrate Hariyali Teej during the Ravi Yoga. The Ravi Yoga will start from 2:20 pm and continue till 5:42 am on August 1.

The auspicious time for Hariyali Teej or Abhijit Muhurata is from 12 noon to 12:54 pm.

One should not do any auspicious work in Rahukal, which will start from 5:31 pm and continue till 7:13 pm.

Hariyali Teej Puja Vidhi 2022:

1. Do the puja during Pradosh kaal.

2. Make small idols of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Ganesh. You can use clay or flour.

3. Offer clothes, sindoor, bangles and other gifts symbolic of a married woman to Goddess Parvati. Offer clothes to Lord Shiva before you begin reading the Katha.

4. Gather your family members, friends, and loved ones to listen to the Hariyali Teej Katha.

5. Do Ganesh aarti followed by aarti for Shivji.

6. You can donate the clothes offered to the idols to a brahmin.

7. Observe the fast all day.

8. Do puja next day and offer sindoor to Goddess Parvati.

9. Distribute the prasad of halwa and malpua.