Hartalika Teej 2022: Quotes, SMS, WhatsApp wishes here

Hartalika Teej 2022 | Photo: PTI

As per Drik Panchang, this year's Hartalika Teej is being celebrated today, i.e., August 30. Hartalika Teej falls on the third day of the fortnight of Bhadrapada month as per the Hindu calendar. As per popular belief, Hartalika Teej is celebrated to commemorate the day when Lord Shiva accepted the love of Parvati. Unmarried women keep fast to get a partner of their choice.

Hartalika Teej 2022: Quotes, SMS, WhatsApp wishes

May Goddess Parvati fulfill all your wishes. Happy Teej! May this Teej light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. Happy Hartalika Teej! Wish you and all your loved ones a very Happy Hartalika Teej! May Goddess Parvati showers her blessing and you enjoy a happy and peaceful married life! Celebrating Teej is a symbol of a woman’s love and sacrifice. Let’s celebrate the festival with happiness and joy. Happy Hartalika Teej! I hope Goddess Pravati accepts your prayers and fasting and showers her blessings in your marital life. May your marriage last long and be filled with love!

