Hariyali Teej 2022: Date, time, significance, how to celebrate auspicious festival

Hariyali Teej/File photo

Hariyali Teej is an auspicious festival celebrated in states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhatisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana. Married women keep fasts for the long lives of their husbands during this festival, which is also called by the names Shravani Teej, Saawan Teej, and Madhusarva Teej. The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Hariyali Teej 2022: Date and time

Hariyali Teej falls on the third day of Shukla Paksha. This year, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on Sunday, July 31. According to Drik Panchang, the shubh muhurat for Hariyali Teej will begin at 2:59 AM on July 31 and will end at 4:18 AM on August 1.

Hariyali Teej 2022: Significance of the festival

The auspicious festival celebrates the determination of Goddess Parvati who took 108 re-births until Lord Shiva gave in to her dedication and tied the nuptial knot with her. Hence, it is believed that the Goddess declared that fasting and performing certain rituals on this day will bless women with a happy married life.



READ | Hariyali Teej 2022: Best traditional, delicious dishes to enjoy the festival

Hariyali Teej 2022: How to celebrate

On Haryali Teej, women apply henna or mehndi as it not only adds to the beauty but is also considered a 'shagun' (a sign of good luck). Women flock to markets to get beautiful henna designs on their hands, the darker the color the better it is!

To celebrate the festival, women wear new clothes, preferably green-coloured dresses and bangles. The women observe fasts till they see the moon which signifies the unification of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The women enjoy swings and sing folk songs to celebrate the occasion. Ghevar is the traditional sweet associated with Haryali Teej and is relished by everyone during the festival.