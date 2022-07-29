Headlines

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Hariyali Teej 2022: Best traditional, delicious dishes to enjoy the festival

Here is a list of some traditional food items to eat during Hariyali Teej.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 05:49 PM IST

Hariyali Teej, also known as Sawan Teej, Shravani Teej, and similar names, is celebrated in the northern part of the country. Women observe this occasion by performing a song and dance ritual to welcome the monsoon. Teej will be marked on Sunday this year (July 31). Every Indian festival revolves around delectable cuisine. Here is a list of some traditional food items to eat during Hariyali Teej.

Ghevar

Ghevar is a honeycomb-shaped Rajasthani dessert that is coated in sugar syrup. It is prepared and enjoyed throughout the country during the Teej festival. It is a dish made using ingredients such as sooji, ghee, and milk.

Bedmi Puri and Raseele Aalo

This is one of India's most popular and lip-smacking combo is bedmi puri with aloo is a satisfying meal with delightful flavours of aloo curry mixed with a variety of spices and cooked in tomato gravy. Sooji is used to make bedmi, which is stuffed with aamchoor, urad dal, chilies, and other spices.

Dal Baati 

Dal Baati is another famous Rajasthani dish. Stuffed baatis with ghee must be served with simmering hot dal or delicious choorma. This Rajasthan special delicacy is a divine combo to serve to guests during Hariyali Teej.

Besan Kadhi

It adds extra taste and aroma to your feasting table. Besan kadhi is a thick gravy made from besan (gram flour), to which curd is poured to give it a slightly sour flavour. This gravy also includes vegetable fritters called pakoras.

