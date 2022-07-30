Hariyali Teej 2022: Beautiful mehendi designs you can make to celebrate the auspicious festival

Pixabay/Instagram

Women in North India celebrate Hariyali Teej with a lot of pomp and show. Residents of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand participate in a variety of festivities to celebrate the holiday.

It is well known that Hariyali Teej commemorates the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. In addition to Choti Teej and Shravani Teej, the festival is also known as Madhursarva Teej.

Incase you are looking for mehendi designs to make then you are at the right place.

1.Flower Mehendi

If you appreciate having small, intricate flowers fashioned with mehendi on your hands. You can choose this lovely, simplistic design.







2. The 'trendy' design

Try this contemporary mehendi design if you wish to skip the traditional one.

3. The traditional design

If you enjoy doing things the old-fashioned way, you might find inspiration in the following design.

4. The fingers

Here is another design that you might like. Instead of covering the complete hand, this design only covers the fingers, and it looks lovely.

For the unversed, The festival celebrates the determination of Devi Parvati who took 108 re-birth until Lord Shiva gave in to her dedication and finally got married to her. It is also a celebration to welcome the onset of monsoons. The rains bring much-needed greenery, which is why the festival is called as ‘Hariyali Teej’. The word Hariyali means greenery.