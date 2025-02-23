The watch is a limited-edition model, with only 50 pieces worldwide. It has a white quartz case, a blue elastic strap, and a black dial with silver-tone hands and markers.

Hardik Pandya grabbed attention not just for his performance in the India vs Pakistan match during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but also for his luxury watch. Known for his love of expensive timepieces, he was seen wearing a rare Richard Mille watch, making headlines once again.

Pandya’s Richard Mille watch

The watch is a limited-edition model, with only 50 pieces worldwide. It has a white quartz case, a blue elastic strap, and a black dial with silver-tone hands and markers. The luminescent hands ensure easy reading even in low light.

It runs on the Richard Mille Calibre CRMA7 automatic movement and offers a 50-hour power reserve. The watch also has a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, a screw-down crown, and a transparent case back, all packed in a stylish tonneau-shaped case.

How much does it cost?

According to The Indian Horology, the retail price of Pandya’s watch is $120,500 (Rs 1.04 crore). However, due to its rarity, the market price goes up to $300,000 (Rs 2.59 crore).

Hardik Pandya’s love for stylish and expensive watches continues to stand out, making him one of the most fashionable cricketers on and off the field.

