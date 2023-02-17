Hardik Pandya salary per month revealed: How rich is the cricketer? Hint: Owns car worth Rs 6 crore

Hardik Pandya salary news: Hardik Pandya has a house in Diwalipura of Vadodara.

Hardik Pandya net worth: Team India regular Hardik Pandya is on his way to become one of the most successful all rounders in the world. The swashbuckling cricketer is also one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. He is currently in news for renewing his marriage with Natasa Stankovic on Valentine's Day 2023 in Rajasthan's Udaipur. They got married in a hush-hush ceremony in December 2020. This time, they had a grand ceremony with family and friends.

They first got married according to Christian traditions. On Thursday, they got married in the Hindu way. Natasa is from Serbia. She is an actor and a model. They have a son together. "We celebrated Valentine's Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love," he wrote on social media.

Hardik Pandya net worth: Hardik Pandya rains sixes in the field. At home, the sponsors and BCCI rain money on him. According to unconfirmed reports, his net worth is around Rs 100 crore. His main source of earning is brand endorsement, social media earnings and match fees.

Hardik Pandya match fee: Hardik Pandya has the BCCI's main contract. His match fee for ODI is Rs 20 lakh. For tests, he gets Rs 30 lakh per match. For T-20s, he earns Rs 15 lakh per match. He got Rs 15 crore in IPL. His monthly salary in total is over Rs 1.5 crore.

Hardik Pandya social media and brand endorsement: He has a following of 24 million on Instagram. He is the brand ambassador of Boat, Sin Denim, Gulf Oil India, Villain, Dream 11, Amazon Alexa, Reliance Retail and SG cricket.

Hardik Pandya house: Hardik Pandya has a house in Diwalipura of Vadodara. The size of the house is 6000 square feet. He has a lot of immovable properties. He has extensively invested in real estate. The exact amount, however, is unknown.

Hardik Pandya car collection: Pandya has Rolls Royce worth Rs 6 crore, Lamborghini Huracan EVO worth Rs 4 crore, Audi A6, Range Rover Vogue, Jeep Compass, Mercedes G-wagon, Porsche Cayenne and Toyota Etios.