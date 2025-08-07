Hardik Pandya reveals what he eats every day and how he stays fit at 31: 'I like to have...'

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance pushes for green power, sets target of...
LIFESTYLE
Here's what Hardik Pandya's diet looks like, which helps him stay fit and healthy.
Hardik Pandya is one of the most popular cricketers and one of the fittest athletes in the game. He recently took to his Instagram to reveal what he eats throughout the day. Starting off, when people keep asking him about his routine and what he eats throughout the day, Hardik Pandya finally decided to share his daily routine.
Hardik Pandya kicks off his day with lots of water for hydration. “I wake up in the morning and have 500 ml of water to hydrate myself, so I can head to the gym straight after,” he shared.
For breakfast, he likes to have a power-packed smoothie loaded with about 650 calories and 30 grams of protein. “I like to have sunflower seeds, oats, avocado, almonds, almond milk, and a banana, that’s a perfect breakfast for me,” he shared.
Right before lunch, Hardik mixes a fizzy apple cider vinegar (ACV) supplement with water to curb cravings and manage weight. “It’s yummy, effective, and controls my appetite,” he said,
For lunch, the 31-year-old cricketer usually opts for simple Indian food, which includes jeera rice, spinach and dal, making for a balanced meal, containing around 550 calories and 24 grams of protein.
He says that keeping track of his calorie intake is a must for an athlete, so he fulfils his daily requirements with oatmeal in the evening after practice, which contains around 600 calories and 28 grams of protein. He drinks ACV 30 minutes before dinner, and his dinner usually is an Asian green bowl with tofu and rice.
Overall, the cricketer keeps his meals simple and well-balanced, which clearly reflects in his performance on the ground.
