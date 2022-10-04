Search icon
Happy World Teachers Day 2022: Best wishes and messages to share with your teachers

Every year on October 5, World Teacher’s day. World Teachers' Day or International Teachers' Day is being observed since 1994.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 06:05 AM IST

World Teachers Day 2022 wishes

Teachers mentor us from the moment we enter our nursery schools, away from our parents, until we graduate. They have shaped us and shown us the right path to choose in life. Teachers have always encouraged us for the correct thing and taught us lessons to follow in our daily life and have inspired us throughout.

Every year on October 5, World Teacher’s day. World Teachers' Day or International Teachers' Day is being observed since 1994, the day honours teachers for their contribution to students wholesome development. 

Let us convey our wishes to our beloved teachers to express our heartfelt gratitude on the occasion of World Teacher’s Day

  • All the efforts and hard work you invested in bringing out the best in us can never be repaid in mere words. We can only feel grateful for having a teacher like you! Happy World Teacher’s Day!
  • Dear teacher, without your guidance and wisdom, I wouldn’t be where I am right now! Thank you and Happy World Teachers Day!
  • Happy World Teachers Day to you! Your wisdom, dedication, and kindness will always lead us to the right path and inspire us to be better human beings.
  • Happy World Teacher’s Day. My respect and best wishes to all the teachers around the globe.
  • The effort and dedication that you put into teaching us are beyond any description. Happy World Teacher’s Day!
  • To the world’s greatest teacher, Happy World Teachers Day! Thank you for everything!
  • You gave us all the reasons to dream big and all the resources to achieve it. You are a blessing in our life. Happy World Teachers day!
  • Thank you for teaching me a subject I thought I could never understand or be interested in. Thank you for making learning fun. Happy World Teacher’s Day!
  • Thanks for always taking care of us and reassuring us that all of us were doing okay; you are the worlds’ best teacher! Thank you for everything!

 

