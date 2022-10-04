Happy World Teachers Day 2022: Best wishes and messages to share with your teachers

World Teachers Day 2022 wishes

Teachers mentor us from the moment we enter our nursery schools, away from our parents, until we graduate. They have shaped us and shown us the right path to choose in life. Teachers have always encouraged us for the correct thing and taught us lessons to follow in our daily life and have inspired us throughout.

Every year on October 5, World Teacher’s day. World Teachers' Day or International Teachers' Day is being observed since 1994, the day honours teachers for their contribution to students wholesome development.

Let us convey our wishes to our beloved teachers to express our heartfelt gratitude on the occasion of World Teacher’s Day