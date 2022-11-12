Happy World Kindness Day 2022: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share with your closed ones

Photo: Pixabay

World Kindness Day is celebrated every year on November 13. World Kindness Days are based on the thread of positive power and kindness that inspires people to highlight the good deeds in society. Kindness is a fundamental part of the human condition that goes far beyond the feelings of race, religion, politics, gender and postcode. The theme of World Kindness Day 2022 is 'Be kind whenever is possible'.

On this special day, you can share wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes with your close ones.

World Kindness Day 2022: History, significance, theme and other details

World Kindness Day 2022: Greetings, quotes, and wishes to send to friends and families on this occasion.

World Kindness Day 2022: Messages

World Kindness Day reminds us to always keep the kindness in us alive to make this world a better place to live.

“This world will become a much happier and more beautiful place to live with kindness. Never stop being kind.”

“Kids are always kind and that is what makes them special and different from everyone else.”

“Kids have the power to win our hearts with their kindness and also bring goodness into many lives.”

World Kindness Day 2022: WhatApp Wishes

The most important pillar of mankind is kindness and as humans we must never forget to be kind to everyone around us as that is the only way to keep emotions alive and hearts warm… Happy World Kindness Day to you and your dear ones.

A kind act never goes waste… it comes back to you… at the most unexpected time, in the most unexpected form…. Bringing a smile to your face and happiness to your heart… so not for anyone else, but for yourself.. always be KIND. Happy World Kindness Day.

No wisdom, no treasure has the power to win hearts compared to a small act of kindness which can deeply touch a soul… Let us promise to be kind to one and all to make this world a better place to live…. Wishing you a very Happy World Kindness Day….!!!!

Kindness is the strongest language… a language from one heart to another… a language which a deaf can also hear…. A language a blind can also see… A language which has the power to melt the hardest hearts… Warm wishes to you on World Kindness Day.

World Kindness Day 2022: Quotes

It requires just one seed to plan a tree and just one act of kindness to spread love and happiness around…. So never compromise on doing good things to people around us…. Sending warm wishes and happiness to you and your family on World Kindness Day.

Never miss a chance to perform even the smallest act of kindness…. Because no matter how small it is, it will never get wasted…. Let us make a promise to be kind without any terms and conditions… Wishing you a very World Kindness Day.

On the occasion of World Kindness Day, I pray to God to bless us all to always act kind, to always help people, to always do the good because it will not only bring a change in us but will also change the world around us. Happy World Kindness Day to you.

You are never so busy that you cannot think of others… You are never so occupied that you can never offer your helping hand… You are never so busy that you cannot be generous… Wishing you a very Happy World Kindness Day.