Happy World Children's Day 2022: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share on this day

Photo: Pixabay

Celebrating World Children's Day started in 1954. Universal Children's Day was celebrated for the first time on November 20, 1954. Since then, this day was fixed as Children's Day or Universal Children's Day was celebrated every year on this day.

World Children's Day 2022: History, significance and theme of this special day

In 1959, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child. November 20, also marks the anniversary of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. That's why it was decided to celebrate this day as Children's Day.

World Children’s Day 2022: WhatsApp Wishes

• Every child is special and unique. Let’s make their childhood memorable by ensuring them a better life. Happy Children’s Day!

• The most precious thing in this world is the smile on the face of a child. Happy Children’s Day!

• Every child should grow with love and care. Let’s make the lives of the little ones happy and healthy. Happy Children’s Day!

• The most precious thing in this world is a smile on a child's face. Happy Children's Day to every kid in the world.

• Never let the kid in yourself die and make sure to take care of it whenever needed. Your kinder heart would make everything better. Many happy wishes for Children’s Day.

World Children’s Day 2022: Messages

• Never stop crying, playing, or laughing; it’s just a part of your childhood that you’ll never forget. Happy Children’s Day!

• Teach the children how to think rather than what to think. The way you are going to implant the seeds, it’s going to bloom in that way. So, be kind towards the kids. Happy Children’s Day.

• On this very special day, let us all celebrate the innocence and purity of our kids. Let them feel precious in every way that we can because they are our future. Happy Children’s Day!

World Children’s Day 2022: Quotes

• “Our children are our greatest treasure. They are our future. Those who abuse them tear at the fabric of our society and weaken our nation.” – Nelson Mandela

• “Every time a child is saved from the dark side of life, every time one of us makes the effort to make a difference in a child’s life, we add light and healing to our own lives.” – Oprah Winfrey

• “A child can always teach an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to be always busy with something and know how to demand with all his might what you want.” – Paulo Coelho

• “Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow.” – A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

• "Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man."- Rabindranath Tagore.