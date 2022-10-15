Happy weekend: Try this amazing healthy fruit cake recipe for your children

Photo: Pixabay

Children often demand some special food at weekends. But what to feed them, which is tasty and healthy too? That's why we have come up with a healthy and veg fruit cake recipe. Apart from being tasty, it is also healthy for your children because instead of maida, flour has been usedin this recipe. So, this weeked treat your children with this amazing fruit cake recipe.

Ingredients for fruit cake:

Whole wheat flour - 1 cup

Semolina - 3/4 cup

Ginger powder - 1 tsp

Cinnamon Powder - 1 tsp

Baking soda - 1 tsp

Baking Powder - 1 tsp

Dry fruits - handful

Curd - 1 cup

Mixed fruit juice - for soaking dry fruits

Date syrup - 1 cup

Vegetable oil - 1 bowl

How to make fruit cake:

First of all, sieve the flour well and take it out in a bowl. After that add semolina, ginger powder, cinnamon powder, baking soda and baking powder and mix well. Mix all the things well. Take curd in a separate bowl, add date syrup and vegetable oil and beat it well. After that add all the dry fruits which were soaked in the fruit juice. After that put the flour mixture in the beating material. Now take a baking tray, and grease it with oil. After greasing, set the batter on the tray, and garnish it with the remaining dry fruits. 180 degrees after garnishing. Place the cake in the preheated oven, and wait until the cake is cooked. The cake will be ready in about 15-20 minutes, watch it as it cooks. After removing it from the oven, keep the cake cool for half an hour, after that cut it into slices and serve. Your special healthy fruit cake is ready. Happy weekend!