Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Happy weekend: Try this amazing healthy fruit cake recipe for your children

Try this amazingly tasty and healthy veg fruit cake for this weekend and treat your children.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 03:20 PM IST

Happy weekend: Try this amazing healthy fruit cake recipe for your children
Photo: Pixabay

Children often demand some special food at weekends. But what to feed them, which is tasty and healthy too? That's why we have come up with a healthy and veg fruit cake recipe. Apart from being tasty, it is also healthy for your children because instead of maida, flour has been usedin this recipe. So, this weeked treat your children with this amazing fruit cake recipe.

Ingredients for fruit cake:

Whole wheat flour - 1 cup

Semolina - 3/4 cup

Ginger powder - 1 tsp

Cinnamon Powder - 1 tsp

Baking soda - 1 tsp

Baking Powder - 1 tsp

Dry fruits - handful

Curd - 1 cup

Mixed fruit juice - for soaking dry fruits

Date syrup - 1 cup

Vegetable oil - 1 bowl

How to make fruit cake:

First of all, sieve the flour well and take it out in a bowl. After that add semolina, ginger powder, cinnamon powder, baking soda and baking powder and mix well. Mix all the things well. Take curd in a separate bowl, add date syrup and vegetable oil and beat it well. After that add all the dry fruits which were soaked in the fruit juice. After that put the flour mixture in the beating material. Now take a baking tray, and grease it with oil. After greasing, set the batter on the tray, and garnish it with the remaining dry fruits. 180 degrees after garnishing. Place the cake in the preheated oven, and wait until the cake is cooked. The cake will be ready in about 15-20 minutes, watch it as it cooks. After removing it from the oven, keep the cake cool for half an hour, after that cut it into slices and serve. Your special healthy fruit cake is ready. Happy weekend!

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raju Srivastava prayer meet: Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Shailesh Lodha, others pay respect to late comedian
From Mohammed Shami's exclusion to Jasprit Bumrah's absence, major talking points after India's loss to Sri Lanka
Check out these 4 PCOS-friendly, healthy snack options
Viral Photos of the Day: Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji play Sindoor Khela at North Bombay Durga Puja
Happy Birthday Nick Jonas: Photos of singer with Priyanka Chopra that proves him 'an ideal husband'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 483 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.