Happy Vasu Baras 2022: Significance of Bach Baras, WhatsApp wishes and greeting to send your loved ones

Vasu Baras is a major Hindu festival, it starts with the celebration of which is then followed by Dhanteras, Narak Chaturdashi, Laxmi Poojan, Padwa or Balipratipada and, lastly, Bhai Duj. Vasu Baras is celebrated on the twelfth light of day of the Krishna Paksha of Ashwin calendar month according to the Maharashtrian calendar, the day is recognised for honouring cows and calves. 'Vasu' means cow and 'Baras' means the twelfth day, hence the word Vasu Baras.

The celebration of Vasu Baras is commonly seen in states like Maharashtra and Gujarat and parts of South India only. Here, Diwali begins with Vasu Baras. In Maharashtra, we have Vasu Baras or Govatsa Dwadashi, in Gujarat, it is called Bagh Baras and in southern India, people celebrate it as Nandini Vrat.

