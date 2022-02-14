Happy Valentine’s Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, greetings to send to your partner

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 14, 2022, 07:20 AM IST
It's taken a long time, but it's finally arrived! The day when the emotion of ‘love’ is remembered across the world. After a week of modest gestures aimed at your loved one, it's finally the day when you must convey how you feel about your Valentine in the nicest possible way.
Are you, on the other hand, at a loss for what to say to someone on Valentine's Day? Simply pick one of these Valentine's Day messages and send it to your special someone.
- I consider myself the luckiest woman on this Earth, and it’s only because I have found the most precious jewel of this world. It’s you, my love. You are the only thing that looks good on me'. Happy valentines day.
- "Happy Valentine’s Day to the most special person in my life".
- "It’s just one day in the year, but you should know that I love you every day and every moment. Take my love on this beautiful occasion"
- " I would choose you again and again. Happy Valentine's Day to the woman of my dreams"
- " Without you I am nothing, with you I am everything. Thank you for being my everything. Happy Valentine's Day! "
- "You’re all I ever wanted and I’m so glad you’re mine. Wishing the sweetest, happiest day to my forever Valentine"
- "When we met, I knew I wanted to spend every single Valentine's Day with you. You're my rock and I don't know what I'd do without you". Happy Valentine's Day!
- "Love is the one thing you never run short of. So give plenty to everyone and yourself! Happy Valentines Day 2022"!