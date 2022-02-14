Happy Valentine’s Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, greetings to send to your partner

It's taken a long time, but it's finally arrived! The day when the emotion of ‘love’ is remembered across the world. After a week of modest gestures aimed at your loved one, it's finally the day when you must convey how you feel about your Valentine in the nicest possible way.

Are you, on the other hand, at a loss for what to say to someone on Valentine's Day? Simply pick one of these Valentine's Day messages and send it to your special someone.