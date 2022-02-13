Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, Facebook messages to send to your beloved

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 13, 2022, 11:45 AM IST
It's been a long time coming, but it's finally here! The day on which the emotion of 'love' is commemorated all throughout the world. It's finally the day when you have to show how you feel about your Valentine in the best possible way, after a whole week of small gestures aimed for your loved one.
Are you, on the other hand, stumped as to how to wish Valentine's Day? Simply choose one of these Valentine's Day greetings and send it to your love.
- "In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking about you." —Virginia Woolf
- "I never liked Valentine's Day, and then I met you and I understood what it was all about".
- "Through all the seasons, through all of time... I love you. Happy Valentine's Day".
- When we met, I knew I wanted to spend every single Valentine's Day with you. You're my rock and I don't know what I'd do without you. Happy Valentine's Day!
- You're the reason I am who I am today. Thank you for everything you do for our family. Happy Valentine's Day, my love!
What would I do without you by my side? Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life.
To the most amazing woman who I am lucky enough to call my wife, Happy Valentine's Day.
- "I’m so happy to have you in my life. Happy Valentine’s Day, Sweetheart!"
- "You are the best thing that ever happened to me. Happy Valentine’s day, my happiness".
- Without you I am nothing, with you I am everything. Thank you to be my everything. Happy Valentines Day!
- You’re all I ever wanted and I’m so glad you’re mine. Wishing the sweetest, happiest day to my forever Valentine!
- " It’s just one day in the year, but you should know that I love you every day and every moment. Take my love on this beautiful occasion"
- " I would choose you again and again. Happy Valentine's Day to the woman of my dreams"
- " Without you I am nothing, with you I am everything. Thank you for being my everything. Happy Valentine's Day! "
- "You’re all I ever wanted and I’m so glad you’re mine. Wishing the sweetest, happiest day to my forever Valentine"
- "It’s just one day in the year, but you should know that I love you every day and every moment. Take my love on this beautiful occasion"!
