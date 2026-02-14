FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Lifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Happy Valentine's Day 2026: 25+ Wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes to share with your loved one

Here are some heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, images, and quotes to share with your loved one on February 14.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 14, 2026, 07:00 AM IST

Happy Valentine's Day 2026: 25+ Wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes to share with your loved one
Valentine’s Day is a special occasion to celebrate love and affection with your partner. Whether you are in a new relationship or have been together for years, expressing your feelings can make this day even more memorable. Here are some heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, images, and quotes to share with your loved one on February 14.

Valentine’s Day 2026: Wishes

"Happy Valentine’s Day, my love! You make every day special, and I’m grateful to have you in my life."

"Every moment with you is magical. Wishing you a day filled with love and happiness!"

"You are my heart, my happiness, and my forever Valentine. I love you!"

"Life is more beautiful with you by my side. Happy Valentine’s Day, sweetheart!"

"Falling in love with you was the best thing that ever happened to me. Happy Valentine’s Day!" 

Valentine’s Day 2026: WhatsApp Messages

"Roses are red, violets are blue, every day feels like Valentine’s Day with you!"

"You are my today, my tomorrow, and my forever. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love!"

"Even if we are miles apart, my heart is always with you. Happy Valentine’s Day!"

"You are my dream come true, my love story, and my greatest joy. Love you forever!"

"Happy Valentine’s Day to the one who makes my world brighter and my heart fuller." 

Valentine’s Day 2026: Quotes

"You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." – Dr Seuss

"Love is not about how many days, months, or years you have been together. It’s all about how much you love each other every single day." – Unknown

"I have found the one whom my soul loves." – Song of Solomon 3:4

"You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars." – E.E. Cummings

"To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides." – David Viscott

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
